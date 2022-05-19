Algoma mother who listened to music, watched videos as baby drowned in bathtub is sentenced to prison for neglect
Cheyanne Wierichs, who pleaded no contest, left the infant in a bath to watch a video. She also was placed on 10 years of extended supervision.
Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM
A Brown County judge heard arguments Thursday about whether Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial in the dismemberment death of Shad Thyrion in February.
Dane County judge gives Speaker Vos one last chance to avoid contempt in open records...
by Raymond Neupert on May 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is getting one last opportunity to prevent a contempt ruling in an open records case. Attorneys from Vos’s office told Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that they were unable to compel special counsel Mike […]
Michael Gableman, the Republican attorney reviewing 2020 election, has 'run amok' and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 8:32 PM
An attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester argued he could not force ex-Justice Michael Gableman to turn over documents to the court.
There's a draft agreement for 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the event that is expected to draw at least 50,000 people.
Wisconsin House delegation votes on baby formula bills
by Bob Hague on May 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM
The U.S. House on Wednesday approved $28 million in emergency funding to help address the baby formula shortage. The bill will provide funding for stepped up Food and Drug Administration oversight of formula production and distribution. It passed […]
Is Ron Johnson spreading the 'great replacement theory'? He says absolutely not. The...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM
The Anti-Defamation League said the Wisconsin senator "touches on" the replacement theory when he talks about changing the nation's electorate.
Most tickets sold out for Manchester City-Bayern Munich match at Lambeau Field; Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM
July friendly will be first professional soccer match held at the home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers.
Hispanic labor-rights movement in the 1960s
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM
Obreros Unidos was a leading force in improving working conditions and pay for Wisconsin migrant workers in the 1960s.
