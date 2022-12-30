Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises on Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday. Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Kolar to retire as DVA Secretary
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Wisconsin Veteran’s Secretary Mary Kolar is retiring. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy […]
-
2 Dead in Rural Juneau County Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Missing La Farge Woman Says She is OK
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Tomah Health Supports Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM
-
Local prep scores from Thursday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM
-
Road salt is washing into Wisconsin's major waterways, with alarming results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM
In an internal report, Wisconsin DNR staff said the state is on an "unsustainable" path of road salt usage.
-
Retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton focused 'on small changes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Litton, hired 9 1/2 years ago, "understood the issues, challenges from both sides of the aisle" because he also had prior experience as a city manager
-
Green Bay Press-Gazette's 2022 Photos of the Year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Check out Green Bay Press-Gazette photos looking back on local news, sports and features in 2022.
-
Students from across Northeast Wisconsin take part in Healthcare Bootcamp
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM
High school students from Lena, Suring, Gillett and Peshtigo took part in HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's second Healthcare Bootcamp event of the year.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.