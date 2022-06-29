Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
In a Wednesday Instagram post, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Democrats to turn out the vote for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes later this year.
Green Bay sets early voting hours for fall primary, plans to use contingency account to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Speakers spent hours Tuesday night lobbying City Council to extend voting hours, only to learn that city clerk's office had already done so.
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for July 4 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
Shawano County man drowns while fishing in Langlade County
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM
A caller reported the man was overdue from a fishing trip Monday evening. After searching all night, searchers found the man's bodyTuesday morning.
Scott Walker-appointed Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn can remain past his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The ruling all but ensures that Republicans in the state Senate will continue to avoid confirming slates of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees.
De Pere Fire Rescue extinguishes fire at apartment complex on North Broadway; no injuries...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM
Multiple fire and police vehicles are in the area of 900 block of North Broadway in De Pere.
With frontrunner Tim Michels skipping event, 3 GOP governor candidates vow to enforce...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM
Absent from the Green Bay forum moderated by radio host Joe Giganti was front-runner candidate Tim Michels, who sat out the event.
Ron Johnson touts faith-based Joseph Project jobs and training program in tour with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was joined by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as he touted a faith-based inner-city jobs and training program in Milwaukee.
Evers condemns SCOWIS ruling allowing Walker appointee to remain on Natural Resources...
by Bob Hague on June 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Natural Resources Board doesn’t have to relinquish his seat, even though his term expired last year. Fred Prehn was appointed to the board by former Republican governor […]
