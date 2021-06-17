Alex Daher, Jennifer Schmidt earn preliminary awards in Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition
Twenty-two women representing communities across the state are competing in the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition this week in Oshkosh.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court says judges have no wiggle room to expunge young offenders'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court says even if a judge concludes probation was successfully completed, violating any part of probation puts expungement at risk.
WIAA Regional Championship Softball Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM
Royall Baseball Claims Regional Championship Burying Ithaca 14-2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM
How dry is it? It's the 4th driest start to a year in Green Bay; rain in forecast could...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2021 at 1:18 PM
Days of little rain and hot temperatures has led to 2021 becoming the fourth driest start to a year in Green Bay.
Who was Neil LaFave, the murdered DNR warden honored in Suamico? A loving father and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Brown County named a boat landing after Neil LaFave 50 years after his death. It was a way to keep his memory alive.
Brown County follows Milwaukee County's lead in declaring racism a public health crisis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM
In Wisconsin, extreme racial disparities have caused negative health outcomes for many Black and brown communities.
Wisconsin Assembly passes use-of-force policy bills, limits on chokeholds for police
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 1:35 AM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to sign the bills but urged lawmakers to pass farther-reaching legislation as well.
Wisconsin Assembly approves bill allowing cities, counties to delay drawing new districts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 1:16 AM
The Assembly is approved a bill Wednesday that would allow city councils and county boards to delay drawing new district lines until after the spring 2022 election.
