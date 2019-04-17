Alert: Flood Warning for WI River at Castle Rock Dam until 07:00AM Tuesday
River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.
This is expected to last into Tuesday morning.
* At 3:10 AM Wednesday the flow was 21866 cfs.
* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.
* Minor flooding is forecasted.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue to rise to a flow near 37427 cfs by Saturday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday.
* Impact…At 40000 cfs…Several roads are closed downstream of the dam.
* AFFECTED AREAS: JUNEAU, WI … ADAMS, WI
Instructions:
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at… http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
Source: WRJC.com
