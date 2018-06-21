Alec Cook gets three years prison time

A former UW student has been sentenced to 3 years in prison, for campus sexual assaults. A Dane County judge also sentenced 22-year-old Alec Cook to 5 years extended supervision for those crimes, plus 3 additional years of probation for other felonies. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after prison […]

Source: WRN.com

