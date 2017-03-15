Alec Cook expelled from UW

UW-Madison student Alec Cook has been expelled, after a campus review committee ruled that his sex related criminal case showed that he violated student policies against violence. The 21-year-old business major was suspended last October after he was charged with 21 counts of sexually assaulting six women, and groping and stalking four others since March […]

Source: WRN.com

