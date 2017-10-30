Aldermen claim Mayor Schmitt lied about Hotel Northland finances; Guy Zima's City Hall access limited
Five members of the City Council filed a complaint against Mayor Jim Schmitt Monday alleging he lied about the Hotel Northland project.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe6 hours ago
- The Latest: First indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe6 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game6 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game7 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game7 hours ago
- Area school district faces possible closure without referendum7 hours ago
- Stevens Point man pleads not guilty in case of vandalism, bed bugs left in rival hotel11 hours ago
- Wausau man gets out-of-county jury because his name looks like mass shooter's11 hours ago
- Lawmaker wants to end state sales taxes on menstrual products12 hours ago
- Senate set to vote on creating Wisconsin woodchuck season12 hours ago
- Ryan has ‘nothing to add’ on Manafort indictment14 hours ago
- Building credit not an easy task14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.