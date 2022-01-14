Alcohol-Related Deaths In Wisconsin Jump By 25%

The Wisconsin Policy Forum reports alcohol-related deaths in the state were up by almost 25 percent according to data released Thursday. The numbers come from 2020 when one-thousand-77 Wisconsin residents died of alcohol-related causes. That was an increase from 865 in 2019. The report was based on death certificates. The numbers don’t include people who died in drunken-driving accidents or those who were killed during alcohol-fueled violence. The state of Wisconsin has a history of binge drinking and high alcohol consumption.

Source: WRJC.com







