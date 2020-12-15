Alcohol Leads to Rollover Accident Near Norwalk
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
A Cashton man was arrested on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 after a single vehicle rollover that resulted in severe injuries to his passenger.
On 12/09/20 at around 2:08 a.m. the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call from a local hospital to report a female was dropped off in the emergency room with significant injuries, as a result of a rollover accident near Norwalk. Due to the need for immediate medical care, law enforcement was unable to speak to the female but did gather information from a concerned citizen.
Through the investigation, deputies were able to locate Preston Schreier (19) of Cashton, and identified him as the driver. Schreier had only sustained minor injury in the crash. Schreier admitted to consuming alcohol at The Place bar before the accident. Schreier also admitted instead of contacting 911 for law enforcement or an ambulance, he contacted a friend to assist the girl to the hospital. Schreier was arrested for Violation of Absolute Sobriety.
Deputies later found the accident location on Kelton Road in the Township of Ridgeville. The totaled vehicle was approximately 100 yards off the roadway. It appeared that Schreier failed to maintain control of the vehicle as it approached a 90 degree corner, causing it to overturn numerous times before coming to a stop in a farm field. The vehicle contained several open and unopened alcohol containers. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors that lead to the rollover crash.
As a final result of the investigation, additional charges of Reckless Driving – Cause Great Bodily Harm and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for Schreier. Deputies also followed up with The Place bar where both the bartender and bar owner were issued citations due to Schreier being served at the bar.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Most Wisconsin nursing homes to likely wait two weeks to get COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Other states will begin nursing home vaccinations this week, said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
-
Inspired by calls to action after Jacob Blake shooting, Packers, Bucks, Brewers form...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Wisconsin's major-league franchises joined with Microsoft to give Black- and Latinx-owned startups more chances to thrive.
-
What happened to James Ruland? Fond du Lac County authorities search for answers 25 years...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on December 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM
Town of Ripon man James Ruland was last seen at work in 1995, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office hasn't given up the search.
-
Green Bay Public Schools, under updated reopening plan, to ask parents: in-person or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM
The School Board will allow a higher rate of COVID-19 spread in the county when it opens classrooms to elementary students, sixth- and ninth-graders.
-
Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes cast for Biden as GOP pushes an alternate slate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM
While 10 Democratic electors met to finalize the state's 10 electoral votes for Biden, Republicans convened to cast votes for President Donald Trump.
-
Audit reveals DWD waited weeks to resolve UI claims
by Bob Hague on December 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM
An audit suggests hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit applications could have been processed much faster, as the agency tried to contend with an unprecedented number of claims amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislative Audit Bureau […]
-
With 1 million views in a day, this Wisconsin county's recycling TikTok on Christmas...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste posted a video Monday that's already surpassed 1 million views on the social media platform.
-
Virtual ballet class for blind dancers thrives during the pandemic
by NorthJersey.com on December 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Blind dancer Krishna Washburn teaches Dark Room Ballet classes in a unique method perfectly fit for quarantine and people with visual impairments.
-
Petty, William Everett Age 85 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.