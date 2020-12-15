Alcohol Leads to Rollover Accident Near Norwalk

A Cashton man was arrested on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 after a single vehicle rollover that resulted in severe injuries to his passenger.

On 12/09/20 at around 2:08 a.m. the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call from a local hospital to report a female was dropped off in the emergency room with significant injuries, as a result of a rollover accident near Norwalk. Due to the need for immediate medical care, law enforcement was unable to speak to the female but did gather information from a concerned citizen.

Through the investigation, deputies were able to locate Preston Schreier (19) of Cashton, and identified him as the driver. Schreier had only sustained minor injury in the crash. Schreier admitted to consuming alcohol at The Place bar before the accident. Schreier also admitted instead of contacting 911 for law enforcement or an ambulance, he contacted a friend to assist the girl to the hospital. Schreier was arrested for Violation of Absolute Sobriety.

Deputies later found the accident location on Kelton Road in the Township of Ridgeville. The totaled vehicle was approximately 100 yards off the roadway. It appeared that Schreier failed to maintain control of the vehicle as it approached a 90 degree corner, causing it to overturn numerous times before coming to a stop in a farm field. The vehicle contained several open and unopened alcohol containers. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors that lead to the rollover crash.

As a final result of the investigation, additional charges of Reckless Driving – Cause Great Bodily Harm and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for Schreier. Deputies also followed up with The Place bar where both the bartender and bar owner were issued citations due to Schreier being served at the bar.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

