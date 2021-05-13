Alcohol Believed to Lead to Street Sweeper Accident In Vernon County

An injury accident occurred on May 12th 2021 at approximately 9:41pm. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 at the intersection of Battle Hollow Rd in the Town of Wheatland. Dannie Turner, age 60 of LaCrosse, was operating a street sweeper traveling north on Hwy 35, when a vehicle operated by Richard Logan, age 71 of Cedarburg pulled out in front of him. Turner could not avoid the collison and both vehicles struck.

When deputies arrived on scene Turner’s street sweeper was overturned and Turner was trapped. Logan’s vehicle was not at the scene and was later located approximately 1/2 mile south of the accident location. A passenger in Logan’s vehicle was identified as Michael Colson, age 73 of Cedarburg, WI. Wheatland Fire extricated Turner from the vehicle and he was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System with injuries. Logan and Colson reported no injuries from the accident. Airbags were deployed in Logan’s vehicle. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Wheatland Fire, Wheatland First Responders, and Tri-State Ambulance.

Richard Logan was taken into custody and is facing tentative charges of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Formal charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.