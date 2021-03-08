Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Vernon County Crash

An injury accident occurred on the evening of March 7th 2021 at approximately 7:27pm. The accident occurred in front of Banker Park in the Village of Viola near the intersection of W. Commercial St and Central St.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passerby reporting the accident and the operator, Mathew Buckta, being unresponsive. Prior to first responders arriving Buckta regained consciousnous. Buckta was negotiating a corner and lost control. Buckta’s vehicle jumped the curb struck a power pole and rolled two times before coming to rest on three tires.

Buckta had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Viola Fire Department. Airbags did not deploy and Buckta was not wearing his seatbelt. Buckta was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the LaFarge Police Department, Viola Fire Department, Viola First Responders, and the LaFarge Truck Center.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Source: WRJC.com







