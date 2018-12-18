Alberta Darling – Did Wisconsin Democrats flip flop on pre-existing conditions because they voted against a GOP bill?

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Did Wisconsin Democrats flip flop on pre-existing conditions because they voted against a GOP bill?



Broadly speaking, Democrats generally support Obamacare and its guarantee that people with pre-existing medical conditions can’t be denied health insurance coverage, or be charged more because of their conditions. Meanwhile, many Republicans have tried to overturn the federal law, known as the Affordable Care Act — a move that would eliminate that guarantee. So, is it true that in Wisconsin — during a tumultuous lame-duck session of the state Legislature that has drawn national attention — Democrats turned their backs on protecting people with pre-existing protections? ‘Flip flop’ claim On Dec. 5, 2018, as part of …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.