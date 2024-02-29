Alabama IVF ruling highlights importance of state supreme court races in this year's US elections
The recent ruling in Alabama that frozen embryos are legally considered children has created a political firestorm after the decision halted treatment for many couples trying to have families through fertility treatments. It’s also turned the spotlight on the importance…
Debbie Richards performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 5:25 PM
Parchim, Mark A. Age 67 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge
by Bob Hague on February 29, 2024 at 7:32 PM
Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with […]
Ice is off Madison area lakes
by WRN Contributor on February 29, 2024 at 7:27 PM
A short season for ice cover on Madison’s lakes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has declared lakes Mendota and Monona open, as of Wednesday this week. Lake Mendota froze over on January 15th, meaning it was only frozen over for […]
WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Scores from Tuesday 2/27
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 7:14 PM
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:12 PM
Evers vetoes PFAS cleanup bill
by Bob Hague on February 28, 2024 at 10:49 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes a “forever chemicals” cleanup bill. The Republican authored bill passed the Legislature on party line votes. In a statement on Tuesday the Democratic governor said he continues to object to a provision that […]
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2024 at 5:58 PM
