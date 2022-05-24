Alabama dad won the Packers fan photo contest, and his kids' faces will be all over Lambeau Field
The winning photo was selected from thousands submitted and five finalists.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court dismisses Wausau inmate's appeal to drop charges because of years...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Nhia Lee has been in the Marathon County Jail for 847 days while his case stalls. Legal experts say Wisconsin's public defender system is broken.
Ripon College selects first woman president in its 170-year history
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Victoria Folse has more than three decades of experience in higher education, according to Ripon officials.
Kiel Middle School gets second bomb threat tied to sexual harassment investigation
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 24, 2022 at 8:46 PM
After police learned of the threat, students and staff at Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School and Zielanis Elementary School were evacuated.
With massive wealth, Tim Michels can afford to stay on the air in Wisconsin's race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2022 at 8:46 PM
Tim Michels owed $3.7 million in Wisconsin income taxes in 2020 — an amount that suggests he reported income of tens of millions of dollars that year.
Green Bay Packers nominate four new board members, set annual shareholders meeting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2022 at 8:02 PM
The team's thousands of shareholders will be eligible to vote for directors in Lambeau Field, and hear from Mark Murphy and Brian Gutekunst.
Brown County opens a new Reforestation Camp campground June 3 with 51 sites in Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Campers can start making reservations at noon May 25 for the campground next to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park.
DHS recommends COVID booster for everyone age five and up
by Bob Hague on May 24, 2022 at 6:50 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 booster doses for everyone age five and above. #DHSWI supports the CDC recommendation that children 5-11 should receive a #COVID19 booster. ✔ Being fully vaccinated and […]
Bice: Billionaires Diane Hendricks and Uihleins pump $3.5 million into new group backing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM
The new group, Wisconsin Truth PAC, is already out with a TV ad promoting the reelection efforts of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
