Al Johnson's 'goats on the roof' YouTube channel, two-headed goat born on Wittenberg farm passes away: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay police shoot, kill armed person during incident Saturday morning on city's east...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 1:03 PM
Police were called to a report of gunfire Saturday in the 2800 block of University Avenue
-
Al Johnson's 'goats on the roof' YouTube channel, two-headed goat born on Wittenberg farm...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Meatpacking union criticizes Trump's order to reopen plants, including JBS Packerland
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 2:17 AM
The meatpacking union estimates 30 meatpacking workers have died due to COVID-19 and at least 30 plants have closed, affecting 45,000 workers.
-
Regardless of social media hype, Wisconsinites shouldn't worry about 'murder hornets.'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2020 at 2:07 AM
The Asian giant hornet is the world's largest species of hornet and are native to Asia. They can grow up to 2 inches long and are venomous.
-
With livestreamed or pre-packaged ceremonies, college seniors will celebrate graduation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 1:54 AM
It'll be a graduation season unlike any other, starting with UW-Madison's first-ever virtual commencement Saturday.
-
Second Wisconsin meatpacking worker dies of COVID-19; infections at food plants exceed 800
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 12:26 AM
Some of the counties with the highest rates are home to plants that became hotspots
-
Former Pulaski Fire Chief Randy Wichlacz dies from coronavirus after getting sick in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Wichlacz, 62, died Friday after after he was infected while living at Country Villa Assisted Living, his daughter said.
-
Door County coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases reach 19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 11:40 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
-
Live coronavirus updates: 10 miles of Milwaukee streets will be closed to cars so more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2020 at 11:37 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.