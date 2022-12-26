Akkerman, Jason L. Age 38 of Adams
Jason L. Akkerman, age 38, of Adams, Wisconsin unexpectedly passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Jason was born February 16, 1984 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Douglas and Elaine Akkerman. He grew up in Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Rapids, attending schools in both towns.
Jason enjoyed playing on the computer, fishing, and collecting dvds.
Jason was preceded in death by his uncle, Kenneth; and grandfather, Douglas “Bud”.
Survivors:
Father – Douglas Akkerman of Adams, WI
Mother – Elaine (Mark) McAllister of Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sisters: Amanda Carlsen of Marshfield, WI
Sister: Sandra Wussow of Reedsburg, WI
Grandmother: Nancy Akkerman of Friendship, WI
Grandparents: Robert and Audrey Warner of Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
