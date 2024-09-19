A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are unanimous choices for WNBA AP Player and Rookie of the Year

A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark had record-breaking seasons in the WNBA. Wilson became the first player in league history to score more than 1,000 points in a season, and she averaged a record 26.9 points. Clark broke the league’s single-season…

