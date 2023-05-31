Air quality advisory for ozone issued for much of Wisconsin to 11 p.m. Wednesday
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the air quality index is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level.
3 GOP lawmakers make a new attempt to amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law to exempt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM
Republican lawmakers are again attempting to exempt pregnancy complications from the state's near-total abortion ban.
Vintage boutique barn market, the only one like it in Wisconsin, comes to Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM
Eighty vendors are lined up to appear at The Rusty Coop, an upscale vintage market its organizer says is unlike any other in the state.
Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for state conventions. Here's what to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM
State conventions are the one opportunity for major political parties to get their activists together each year.
Two years ago, back-to-back attacks rattled an Orthodox Jewish family. Now, they reflect...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The Milwaukee Jewish Federation counts a 494% increase in antisemitic incidents in less than a decade. A rise has been seen nationally and globally, as well.
Menasha paper mill, Rothschild power plant among Wisconsin sites welcoming peregrine...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Peregrine falcons were once on "the brink of extinction." Today, people can watch livestreams of the recently-hatched chicks in Wisconsin.
Her husband was exposed to toxic chemicals in military; PACT Act helped Neenah widow get...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Since the PACT Act expanded health care to veterans nationwide, all veterans walking into a VA clinic get screened for exposure.
'Can't say I'm happy': Wisconsin congressional delegation largely on the fence about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 3:14 AM
Wisconsin's votes remain uncertain on a deal to avoid a federal government default by lifting the U.S. debt ceiling.
Gov. Tony Evers says the state is bracing for having to return federal pandemic funding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM
The agreement between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling includes clawing back about $30 billion in unspent relief.
Green Bay man sentenced to life in prison for homicide, mutilating a corpse in 2021 case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM
The body of Jason Mendez-Ramos was found early on Sept. 27, 2021, in northwest corner of Cofrin Memorial Arboretum in Green Bay.
