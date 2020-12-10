Air National Guard pilot confirmed killed in U.P. crash

A Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot has been confirmed killed in a crash this week. The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing has announced the death of the F-16 pilot who crashed Wednesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the pilot will not be identified until 24 hours after notifying next of […]

Source: WRN.com







