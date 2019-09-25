Aide to Senator Johnson, Afghan Veteran Church Running for Duffy’s Seat

A second Republican candidate is running for Congressman Sean Duffy’s seat in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. Thirty-year-old Jason Church of Hudson is an Army veteran and an aide to U-S Senator Ron Johnson. Church lost both his legs in an I-E-D explosion in Afghanistan in 2012. In his campaign announcement, Church says he supports President Trump, but he needs “help from outside politics.” He supports term limits and says he’s serve four two-year terms if elected to the U-S House. Church will face state Senator Tom Tiffany in a G-O-P primary on December 30th. The special election to replace Congressman Duffy is January 27th. No Democrats have officially launched a campaign for the seat in northern Wisconsin.

