Ag Sciences Building Providing Memorable Experiences For Kewaunee Students

Kewaunee School District is providing unique opportunities for its students and the entire region with its new agricultural sciences building. Part of the $15.2 million referendum plan that has seen its campus undergo several changes, Kewaunee’s agricultural sciences building brings farming and gardening straight to its students. District superintendent Karen Treml credits agriculture teacher Randy Charles and the school’s Future Farmers of America club with providing a special experience for its students.

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/630/files/2017/03/031317_KarenTremlKewauneeSchoolAgBuilding1.mp3

The agricultural sciences building plays a big role in the planned Ahnapee Regional Technical Academy, which allows students from Kewaunee County’s three school districts to take courses at each other’s campuses in specific areas.