AG Kaul says lawsuit will continue against Postmaster General in USPS case

Even as the Postmaster General takes a step back from changes that hamstrung mail delivery, Wisconsin’s attorney general is still moving forward with a lawsuit to stop them. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that Louis DeJoy needs to follow through with his promises, not just make them. “Because if there are other changes besides those […]

Source: WRN.com







