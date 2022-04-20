AG Kaul provides update with one-year anniversary of clergy abuse investigation

It’s been a year since the State Department of Justice started an effort to find victims of clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state has started charges against one person, but that a lot of cases are outside the statute of limitations. “Certainly, if we get information that […] Source: WRN.com







