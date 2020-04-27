Ag in the Classroom Program Calls Off Summer Events
The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions associated with it has promoted the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program to cancel most summer training events.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
PDPW's Dairy Signal to Feature Gov. Evers on Tuesday
on April 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Interim Ag Secretary Randy Romanski will be the presenters on Tuesday's edition of The Dairy Signal, an online informational program coordinated by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
-
UWRF CAFES Holds Annual Scholarship Program Online
on April 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls presented its annual scholarship awards online this year after school was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
-
Heart of the Farm-Women in Ag to Hold Online Coffee Chat
on April 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension's Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host a statewide ZOOM conference to introduce a new online 'Coffee Chats' series next month.
-
Ag in the Classroom Program Calls Off Summer Events
on April 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions associated with it has promoted the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom program to cancel most summer training events.
-
Snodgrass Named President & CEO of Armor Animal Health
on April 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The company formerly known as ANIMART has a new leader.
-
Live coronavirus updates: State's confirmed cases top 5,900; Brown County surge in cases...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2020 at 9:46 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: People infected reaches just below 6,000 as Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM
Over 220 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total of confirmed cases to 5,911, the state health department reported.
-
JBS Packerland closed indefinitely as OSHA investigates outbreak
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Two JBS plants in the country reopened this week.
-
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in town of Lawrence
by Stevens Point Journal on April 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM
I-41 southbound lanes at Scheuring Road will be closed for investigative reconstruction of the accident. One northbound lane is also shut down.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.