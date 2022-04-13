AG candidate Eric Toney calls on Tony Evers to remove five elections commissioners, but state attorneys say governor doesn't have the power
Attorneys for Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature say the governor doesn’t have the power to remove five of the six elections commissioners.
WPS headquarters has been sold. The buyer is experienced in redeveloping large properties...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2022 at 12:17 AM
An unidentified developer has agreed to purchase the 16.3-acre former Wisconsin Public Service headquarters in downtown Green Bay.
Gableman accuses two judges of dragging out cases over the Republican election review
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice conducting the review also alleged two Republicans on the state Elections Commission are effectively Democrats.
Toxic 'forever chemicals' aren't defined as hazardous in Wisconsin — so the state can't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled the DNR can't enforce its main pollution law without an approved list of hazardous substances.
Lack of springtime rain leads to high fire risk for portions of Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM
The DNR is asking residents to avoid burning of any kind in western Wisconsin during high fire risk.
De Pere School Board election results change after uncounted absentee ballots found in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2022 at 7:28 PM
Chad Jeskewitz won a seat on the board, leading Bob Mathews by four votes.
All 3 Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor would eliminate concealed firearm...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun all say they would sign legislation ending training and permit requirements for concealed firearms.
Green Bay School District Superintendent Steven Murley retires because of health reasons
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM
The Green Bay School Board appointed Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer to serve as Interim superintendent starting today after Murley retired.
Schroeder, Karen A. Age 80 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM
