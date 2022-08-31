After year of secrecy, Burlington race relations task force meetings to be public
“How does a community address racism when the community is being left out of the conversation?” asked an anti-racism activist.
Wisconsin Republican governor candidate Tim Michels uses his personal foundation to fund...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 2:38 PM
The Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation funded organizations that oppose all forms of contraception and abortions in all cases.
One of Wisconsin's Republican false electors is working for Ron Johnson's reelection...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Pam Travis, a Wisconsin Republican who signed paperwork falsely claiming to be a presidential elector, is a staffer on Johnson's reelection bid.
Here's how much Green Bay-area districts will get from the $90 million Gov. Evers added...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Each Brown County public school district will get money based on its number of students, plus more funding for mental health services.
From a vacant lot to a $200,000 home: Green Bay students built a home from start to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The home was built as part of the Green Bay School District's construction program.
Fentanyl epidemic threatens to overwhelm Brown County; drug floods the area as if it were...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Brown County leaders plan to declare the rapid spread of fentanyl a 'community health crisis.'
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defends record, warns of 'fundamental transformation of America' in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Johnson defended his record and claimed he has been "falsely accused" of putting key programs 'on the chopping block' in the speech.
Gov. Tony Evers directs $90 million more in federal funds to schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Evers said the funds are aimed at helping school officials combat staffing shortages that have emerged since the coronavirus pandemic.
Bourgord, Sona Lou 71 of Rockford and Formerly of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM
Oconto man narrowly avoids state prison in case where his van struck, killed man on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM
"Am I being naive if I put you on probation? Can I trust you?" the judge asked before sentencing him to 10 months in the Oconto County Jail.
