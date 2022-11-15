After writing a song about veterans' grief, one military leader from Green Bay has a message about getting help
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to one Green Bay veteran. Through song, he hopes to lift mental health stigmas.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin part of multistate, $391M antitrust settlement with Google
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Wisconsin reaches $8.4 million antitrust settlement with Google. Company must be more transparent about its practices
Thanksgiving can be especially hard for people struggling with eating disorders. Having a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM
For people in treatment or recovery from an eating disorder, Thanksgiving can set them back years. But having a plan and the right support can help.
Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in overdose death of Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Timothy Snider was third of 3 people to be sentenced to prison in death of woman whose remains were found in a burned vehicle on Menominee reservation.
Green Bay department heads struggle with City Council request to cut 20% of spending...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM
Two former council members speak out against the cuts to Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's proposed budget and ask residents to show up Tuesday.
Senate to act on Tammy Baldwin-led legislation codifying same-sex marriage this week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Monday said she believes the same-sex marriage bill has enough votes to break the filibuster in the Senate.
Wisconsin Republicans target leadership positions with expected House majority; Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 8:54 PM
With Republicans expected to regain a slim majority in the House, members of Wisconsin's GOP delegation move for leadership positions.
Wisconsin man charged with making 'terrorist threats,' interfering with Election Day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM
Michael J. Miecielica, 38, was charged after police say he went into a West Bend library and demanded staff "stop the voting" on Election Day.
Boys & Girls Club unveils 70-foot mural painted by club kids showcasing acceptance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM
More than 100 kids, families and community members painted the mural for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay. Even a Packers player came to help.
