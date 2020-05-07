After more than 60 years of marriage, Milwaukee-area couple die from COVID-19 two days apart

After more than 60 years of marriage, Glenn and Beverly Wefel of Greenfield died in early April within 48 hours of each other, both claimed by the new fast-moving coronavirus.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com







