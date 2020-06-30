After Meghan McCain mention on 'The View,' July music festival in Marathon County draws backlash
July Mini Fest is set for July 16-18 at the Q&Z Expo Center near Ringle. Organizers dropped the first name: COVID Herd Immunity Fest.
Don't expect a face mask requirement or statewide bar closures in Wisconsin, here's why
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2020 at 7:33 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says a Supreme Court ruling blocks his authority to issue mandates, but legal experts aren't sure.
County officials will reevaluate proposed COVID-19 ordinance after hundreds voice concern...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM
County officials are going back to the drawing board after hundreds came out to voice concerns about the proposed COVID-19 ordinance.
Son shot several times during gunfight with parents at their Sauk Co. home
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM
A 37-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times during a gun battle with his own parents early Monday morning. According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, the son, whose name was not released, shot his way through the patio […]
Wisconsin State Park Group Camping For 50 People Or Less Starts July 13
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin to allow group camping for groups of 50 or less with reservations on Monday, July 13. The DNR will also begin placing camp hosts at state park campgrounds, and firewood is now available at […]
Put safety first this Independence Day weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM
Motorists reminded to slow down, buckle up and focus full attention on the roadway
Equity Livestock Honored as 4-H Donor
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2020 at 5:58 PM
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Equity Livestock Sales Association as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Green Diamond supporter, Equity contributed $100,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H […]
Gundersen St. Joseph’s reopens Lakeside building.
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM
Gundersen St. Joseph’s Lakeside Support Services Building, 300 Water Ave., reopened to the public after being closed temporarily due to COVID-19.
Police: Three Green Bay residents, ages 27 to 57, died in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM
Abdi Ahmed, 22, is accused of hitting the car at up to 90 mph Sunday as it pulled into the parking lot.
Memorial for three people killed in Ashwaubenon crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 28, 2020, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
