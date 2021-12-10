After facing threat of professional sanctions in election review, Gableman goes after attorney for Green Bay
A lawyer for Assembly Republicans said he would seek fines against an attorney for Green Bay. The move comes after tensions over election subpoenas.
-
Winter storm could bring thundersnow, several inches of snow to Green Bay, Appleton,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM
The storm's instability carries the potential for thundersnow, especially further south in east and east-central Wisconsin.
-
Borsuk: That lower school tax bill looks appealing now but may not feel as good in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM
The future effects on education of holding down taxes now may not be so pleasing.
-
A gerrymandered map and a new court decision make the 2010 election the gift that keeps...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM
An opinion issued by the state Supreme Court could extend the sway of 10-year-old legislative maps for a second decade.
-
U.S. Supreme Court lets Wisconsin redistricting case continue, giving Democrats an avenue...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM
U.S Supreme Court denies request from Wisconsin Republicans to shut down federal lawsuit over redistricting, giving the state court the final decision.
-
Two storm systems to hit Wisconsin Thursday to Saturday with biggest storm dropping 3 to...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM
A small storm system will hit the state on Thursday followed by a bigger system Friday that will drop several inches of snow across the state.
-
-
Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Stevens Point could get up to 12 inches of snow
by Stevens Point Journal on December 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday in Wausau, Rhinelander, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids.
-
Holzl, Connie S. Age 62 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM
-
Renner, Eva Pearl Age 84 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM
