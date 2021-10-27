After drawing heat for a contentious ruling, the Kenosha County judge for the Rittenhouse case is getting a second look for past comments
Small ruling brings big attention to judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin legislature's attorneys say Madison acted reasonably during election audit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM
The Legislature's attorneys reached the conclusion a day after Senate Republicans announced they would investigate Madison's decision on ballots.
-
'As dumb as a bag of hammers': GOP gubernatorial rival Kevin Nicholson goes after Rebecca...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch's plan to use "ballot harvesting" in her bid for governor is getting mixed reviews from Republicans.
-
A look back at 2020 underscores the role the education divide played in Joe Biden's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM
Helping to put Biden over the top last year was the white college vote, which represents almost a third of the state's electorate.
-
Wisconsin Assembly approves anti-abortion measures that appear destined for Gov. Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 7:36 PM
Assembly Republicans sent a slate of anti-abortion bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that have been vetoed before and will probably be vetoed again.
-
A woman named Carol is helping Wisconsin Republicans review the 2020 election. No one...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM
The hiring of someone who will give her name only as "Carol M." is an example of a lack of transparency in Wisconsin's partisan election review.
-
After drawing heat for a contentious ruling, the Kenosha County judge for the Rittenhouse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM
Small ruling brings big attention to judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case
-
John Macco says he and Eric Hovde are conducting a poll to see if one of them should get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM
State Rep. John Macco and businessman Eric Hovde have teamed up to decide whether one of them should get in the race for governor, according to Macco.
-
Gov. Evers quietly visits two small businesses in Oconto to hear how they'll use state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM
Oconto Flowers and The Shop on Main each received money from the state's Bounceback Program.
-
NFL approves another Green Bay Packers stock sale pending regulatory approval
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM
Packers can only use stock sale revenue for projects that provide benefits for fans, not for football operations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.