After accusations of deceit, UW-Madison graduate student apologizes for falsely claiming to be a person of color
The student has stepped down as a co-president of the school’s graduate student union and a job as a teaching assistant.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 11:49 PM
The student has stepped down as a co-president of the school's graduate student union and a job as a teaching assistant.
Thursday’s positive COVID-19 tests set single day record
by Bob Hague on September 10, 2020 at 11:38 PM
The state Department of Health Services reports Wisconsin’s highest single-day total of new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday – and ten additional deaths. DHS reported 1,547-or 17.5 percent-of 7,275 new results were returned as […]
Wisconsin Supreme Court says mailing of absentee ballots should be halted while Green...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 11:17 PM
The state Supreme Court told election officials Thursday that absentee ballots should not be mailed for now while the court determines whether the Green Party's presidential ticket should be added.
Wisconsin Supreme Court could delay absentee ballot mailing
by Bob Hague on September 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed out until it gives approval, or issues a ruling on which candidates should be on the November ballot. Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins has requested that the court take up […]
Seven charged in federal court in Sheboygan drug trafficking operation
by Sheboygan Press on September 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Six of the seven were among 24 people charged in Sheboygan County Circuit Court in March for their suspected involvement in a drug ring.
How to request a ballot, what's the deadline to register and answers to other questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM
Packets of information about voting by mail in the November election are showing up in voters' mailboxes.
One week into the school year, COVID-19 spread pauses in-person classes at UW-Madison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM
For the last two days, the percentage of positive tests on campus has been 20% or higher among students.
As Ethan Hauschultz's 10th birthday nears, cases against his accused killers continue in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Timothy, Damian and Tina Hauschultz face felony charges in the violent killing of Manitowoc foster child. Here's where their cases stand
Len Kachinsky, reviled for his brief representation of Brendan Dassey, continues to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 10, 2020 at 9:18 PM
His appearance on"Making A Murderer" continues to attract ridicule, and his personal legal troubles have only added to his unusual profile.
