After a slow start, the GOP review of Wisconsin's election is underway. Here are the issues it's focused on.
After a fitful start, the partisan review of Wisconsin’s presidential election is starting to get off the ground.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Evers promises to veto Republican election maps if changes aren't made
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers warned Republican lawmakers he would veto their plans for new congressional and legislative districts without changes.
Police from multiple departments respond to Ashwaubenon after officers hear shots fired
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM
The incident prompted public safety officers to summon a SWAT team and order people living in the Cedar Ridge area to evacuate.
Culturally important Indigenous foods central to pilot program for Wisconsin tribal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM
The Tribal Elder Food Box program aims to address the 'hidden hunger' on Indigenous reservations in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is famous for its cliffhanger elections. But further down the ballot,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM
There are very few 50/50 legislative districts in Wisconsin. Close contests are scarce. And seats rarely change hands between the parties.
State Senate Republicans pass package of anti-abortion bills
by Raymond Neupert on October 20, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Republicans in the State Senate have passed a package of abortion restrictions on party-line votes. Among those bills are requirements for doctors to offer so-called abortion reversal treatments, a measure to prevent abortion based on a […]
City of Mauston Employees to See Slight Pay Raise Upcoming
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Environmental group files lawsuit to obtain text messages sent by NRB chair
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM
An environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Natural Resources Board chair Dr, Frederick Prehn, in an effort to access text messages as a part of a records request. “Any record related to a governmental function are public […]
Pandemic exacerbates shortage of truck drivers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM
The pandemic has put a new focus on Wisconsin’s shortage of commercial truck drivers. Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Vice President Dan Johnson said it’s not a new problem. “This has probably been going on for at least the […]
Royall Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo to Set Up Post Season Rubber Match with Lady Wolves
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM
