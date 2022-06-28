After a four-year wait, construction starts on $6.5 million Green Bay visitors center west of Lambeau Field
Four years after announcing plans to build the region’s first visitors center, Discover Green Bay kicked off construction west of Lambeau Field.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Tony Evers, Josh Kaul file lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortions,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court and argues the longstanding ban that had been unenforceable since 1973 under Roe v. Wade.
-
Appleton-area Boy Scouts, adults on Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri after striking...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM
The scouts and parents from troops 12 and 73 were returning from a weeklong 'adventure trek' in New Mexico.
-
Police identify estranged Green Bay couple who died in April 25 murder-suicide in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Shooting victims were identified as Melissa "Missy" Lemerond Gray, and estranged husband Walter
-
-
'I really don't know if I would be alive': 3 women reflect on their personal stories of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM
For some, Friday's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was deeply personal, stirring emotions revolving around a decision to terminate a pregnancy.
-
Where to find your Fourth of July fireworks, festivities this weekend in Green Bay,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
-
Sorenson, Linda J. Age 70 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM
-
Brickl, John Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 28, 2022 at 3:25 PM
-
Here's why appeals of involuntary commitments in Wisconsin might soon move faster
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Initials orders for involuntary commitment are nearly impossible to appeal; they often expire before an appeals court can rule. That could soon change.
