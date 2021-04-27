After 44 years, Corvettes of the North to end cruise, concert event in Wisconsin Rapids
The president of the car club has announced the group will no longer sponsor the event. The last benefit cruise and concert was held in 2019.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Milwaukee Health Department will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Milwaukee health experts believe we will see a decline in hesitancy as the vaccine becomes more readily available to residents.
Green Bay man gets 26 years in prison for 2013 child sex assault
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM
The assailant said "I became the monster I hated the most."
Flanked by survivors, Attorney General Josh Kaul announces probe of clergy sex abuse
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2021 at 7:51 PM
Sun Country Airlines will introduce non-stop flights from Green Bay to Florida, Arizona
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM
Sun Country Airlines in December will begin offering non-stop flights between Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Phoenix, Arizona and Ft. Myers, Florida.
Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccines to fans who attend Sunday's game at Fiserv Forum
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM
Sunday's Bucks game attendees who are 16 and older can get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while they're at the Fiserv Forum.
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center to open May 10 at Shawano Avenue location in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Prevea Health providers will move out of their old building built in 1959.
FCC Wants Callers To Dial 10 Numbers (Including Area Codes)
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Two Monroe County Highway Workers Injured Near Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Sauk County Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM
