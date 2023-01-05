After 4-hour standoff, Green Bay police arrest man in investigation of fatal east-side shooting on Dec. 20
Police take man into custody at Smith Street house Wednesday, as investigation into Dec. 20 shooting becomes a homicide case
Man linked to fatal east-side Green Bay shooting arrested in Oconto; 4-hour standoff nets...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 1:36 AM
Police arrest one in Oconto, another at a Smith Street house Wednesday, as investigation into Dec. 20 shooting becomes a homicide case
Wisconsin DNR to present options to restore Potawatomi State Park tower
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM
The public can join the virtual presentation on the historic 91-year-old Observation Tower that was closed because of wood decay in 2018.
That time someone brought an inert grenade to Mitchell International Airport makes the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM
TSA officers discovered an inert grenade at a checkpoint inside Mitchell International Airport in July.
Carlson, Connie Marie Age 75 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM
Here's how the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin had an impact on its communities in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM
This report covers journalism from throughout our statewide network, anchored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and including 10 sister newsrooms across Wisconsin.
2 Declare for Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM
Wier, Rosemary Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Bangor Hands Royall 1st SBC GBB Loss
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/3
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM
