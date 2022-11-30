After 2 years of histrionics over the 2020 vote, Wisconsin's election is certified with no fanfare
Wisconsin’s quiet and orderly election certification puts the battleground state at odds with its counterparts in the Southwest and East,
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Pentatonix performs Christmas show at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:58 PM
"Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" was held at the Resch Center on Nov. 29, 2022.
-
Green Bay residents encounter confusion after 'emergency alert' was sent out cellphones...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Brown County Emergency Management official tried to send the warning to roughly 18 homes. Instead, he reached phones across Green Bay.
-
After 2 years of histrionics over the 2020 vote, Wisconsin's election is certified with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Wisconsin's quiet and orderly election certification puts the battleground state at odds with its counterparts in the Southwest and East,
-
House Jan. 6 committee meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about call with former...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet Wednesday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
-
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow has been critical of the cash bail system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow criticized the cash bail system at a legislative study committee, saying it is "not a best practice any more."
-
Senate passes Tammy Baldwin-led same-sex marriage legislation, clearing way for bill to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM
The Senate on Tuesday passed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections back to the House.
-
Jennifer Dorow, the Waukesha Christmas parade trial judge, to announce run for Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM
Jennifer Dorow built a national following during the trial of Darrell Brooks, who killed six people in last year's Waukesha Christmas parade.
-
Wright, Lawrence L. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM
-
Steinmetz, Cecil Alfred Age 76 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.