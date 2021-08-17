Afghans May First Be Relocated To Fort McCoy

Thousands of Afghans fleeing the violence in their country may land at Fort McCoy as their first stop in the United States. The Afghans have applied for special immigrant visas as tens of thousands worked with U-S troops serving as interpreters and in other roles. The Afghan refugees are fearful of being targeted for death by the Taliban which is taking control of the country. Evacuations are underway in the capital of Kabul where several have died trying to cling to the outside of aircraft as they depart.

Source: WRJC.com







