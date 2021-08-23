Afghan refugees arriving in Wisconsin have already been vetted by intelligence professionals, White House says
Refugees began arriving in Wisconsin on Sunday and all have undergone security and health evaluations.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Afghan refugees arriving in Wisconsin have already been vetted by intelligence...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Refugees began arriving in Wisconsin on Sunday and all have undergone security and health evaluations.
-
Fact check: Trump claimed that Milwaukee's top election official acknowledged throwing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM
Trump claimed that Milwaukee's top election official had acknowledged throwing the election.
-
The Packers plan a free Titletown District watch party for the season opener against the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Football fans can watch the Packers-Saints game from the terraces at Titletown District with Lambeau Field in the background.
-
Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on August 23, 2021 at 3:36 PM
-
DNR reports 26 fatal ATV/UTV crashes this year
by bhague@wrn.com on August 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM
More than two dozen people have died so far this year in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says most of those 26 crash victims were not wearing helmets or seatbelts, which are two things the […]
-
Big Ten Conference updates forfeiture policy
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM
The Big Ten is joining the rest of the Power Five conferences in instituting a forfeiture policy regarding COVID-19 for the upcoming season. Effective today, the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a […]
-
Green Bay man arrested following standoff with police on Oakland Avenue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Oakland Avenue, according to Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.
-
Wisconsin polling reveals signs of deep dismay in both parties toward government in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM
What a recent Wisconsin poll tells us about the public mood and the state's leading political figures early in the mid-term campaign.
-
All NFL stadiums plan full gameday attendance, but traveling Packers fans will find mask...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM
NFL teams take different approaches to dealing with fans and the dangers of COVID-19.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.