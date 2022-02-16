Afghan evacuees in Wisconsin process relief, uncertainty, stress and trauma. A network of helping hands eases the journey.
Afghans face many hurdles as they settle into their new lives in the U.S. Local refugee aid groups are working to help them through the process.
Howard-Suamico, Pulaski, West De Pere voters narrow the candidates for school board in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM
Here are election results for the Howard-Suamico, West De Pere and Pulaski school board spring primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/15
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Error on Green Bay election notice leads Wisconsin Republican Party to cry foul, but...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM
A notice posted at City Hall said absentee ballot counting would be open to the public at 4 p.m. The city started counting at 7 a.m., as law allows.
New Lisbon School Board Primary Election Results
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Elroy Man Identified as Suspect in Hillsboro Catalytic Converters Theft
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM
Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.
Families sue Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski over COVID-19 deaths of 4 residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM
The state found 10 residents of Country Villa died in a COVID-19 outbreak. Now four of those deaths are the subject of lawsuits.
Green Bay council primary includes a tie in District 6, while incumbents and newcomers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Here are the election results for the Green Bay City Council and the Bellevue Village Board in the spring primary on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
