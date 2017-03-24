Addressing crowding at the Brown County Jail
A look at the issue of crowding at the Brown County Jail — and the alternatives and costs being weighed to address it.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Restrictions pondered in eastern third of county2 hours ago
- Trump: Pass bill today or move on2 hours ago
- Police: Rampage occurred after domestic dispute2 hours ago
- Black Lives Matter groups joining forces with wage activists3 hours ago
- LATEST: White House tells House GOP, ‘Let’s vote’4 hours ago
- Police: Wisconsin rampage began with domestic dispute5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game5 hours ago
- Fund created to help families impacted by shooting6 hours ago
- Gummy bear giant Haribo to build first North American plant in Pleasant Prairie with 400 j...6 hours ago
- Gummi bear giant Haribo to build first North American plant in Pleasant Prairie with 400 j...7 hours ago
- Nengmy Vang, 45, ID’d as suspect in shooting spree8 hours ago
- Suspect , 45, in shooting rampage wounded, hospitalized8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.