Adams Woman Facing Charges after Domestic Disturbance at Friendship Beach

An Adams woman is facing charges after allegedly slapping a man and causing harm to a child. On June 28th authorities reported to the Friendship Beach for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man with a young child talked to authorities. He said him and 39 year old Katrina Carroll Sparks were separated and had a child in common together. The man alleges he was taking Carroll-Sparks to a family members. He got out of the vehicle to talk to that family member, leaving the vehicle running. He noticed the vehicle moving with an allegedly intoxicated Carroll Sparks driving. He was concerned because the young child was inside the vehicle. She stopped the vehicle and exited it. The man pried the keys from her hand. Carroll Sparks allegedly responded by slapping the man before trying to remove the child from the vehicle. Carroll Sparks was arrested but claims she did nothing wrong. She is facing charges of Physical Abuse of Child and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.