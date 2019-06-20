Adams Woman Allegedly Elbows Law Enforcement During Dispute

An Adams woman is facing charges of Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct after an incident with authorities. A dispute with authorities and 32 year old Trisha Seeley ensued over a schooling issue with one of Seeley’s family member. Seeley was upset because allegedly authorities had done nothing about her concerns. She began to yell obscenities at authorities. At this time, Seeley allegedly tried to push past authorities and elbowed a deputy. She claimed law enforcement had put hands on her first.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.