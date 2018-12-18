Adams, Rodgers selected to Pro Bowl

The NFL released its Pro Bowl recipients on Tuesday and the list includes a pair of Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were both named to the Pro Bowl by the league. For Adams, it’s his second trip to the Pro Bowl and his first original selection after being chosen […]

