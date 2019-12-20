Adams Man Killed in One Vehicle Accident

At 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday December 18, 2019, deputies and emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Ember Avenue west of 14th Ct in the Township of Easton.

The investigation revealed a vehicle had been travelling eastbound on Ember Ave. and entered the south ditch striking a tree. The driver was identified as Roger Lewandowski, 69 of Adams, Wisconsin. Lewendowski was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com





