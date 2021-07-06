Adams Man Injured in Monroe County Motorcycle Accident

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at approximately 2:09 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 near Oklahoma Avenue. The motorcycle involved was a 2008 Harley Davidson.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The motorcycle was operated by Timothy Goudy, 44, of Adams, WI. The investigation determined that the motorcycle was being driven eastbound on State Highway 33, when the driver failed to maintain control as he negotiated a curve in the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet with a face shield, along with other protective equipment.

Speed and inexperience in operating a motorcycle were suspected to be factors. Timothy Goudy was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com







