Adams-Friendship Teacher Selected as OUTSTANDING AGRICULTURE EDUCATOR of the YEAR

An AG instructor from Adams County has been selected as the state’s Outstanding Agricultural Educator of the Year. Becky Grabarski, who teaches at Adams-Friendship High School, was honored during the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators professional development conference, held recently in La Crosse. The award recognizes members who conduct the highest quality agricultural education programs.

Since 2010, the Adams-Friendship FFA chapter has been a top 10 finalist for the Food for America program and a 3-Star ranked chapter five times for the National FFA Chapter award. Becky’s classroom curriculum is constantly changing just as the agricultural industry does, with instruction consisting of many diverse opportunities such as building fishing poles, making cheese, animal dissections and hydroponics.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.