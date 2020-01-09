Adams-Friendship Outlasts Mauston 48-33 in Wrestling Action

The Adams-Friendship Green Devils knocked off the Mauston Golden Eagles 48-33 in wrestling action last night. Mauston head coach Colin Dolata watched his cousin Jordan Dolata give Adams-Friendship an early 5-0 lead with a tech fall victory over Justin Maguire. The teams went back in forth over the next hand full of weight classes. Vincent Bellock had the match of the night for the Golden Eagles getting a come from behind pin fall victory in the third period over Isaha Williams of Adams-Friendship at 138lbs. It was Mauston’s turn for a Dolata victory at 152lbs. It was Brandon Dolata getting a pin fall victory over Ben Wilson of Adams-Friendship. A Roman Martinez decision over Josh Wallner of Adams-Friendship gave Mauston a 27-17 lead but forfeits and pin falls by the Green Devils closed out the dual and gave the Green Devils a South Central Conference victory. Adams-Friendship improves to 2-0 in South Central Conference action and 3-4 overall. Mauston is now 1-1 in conference action. Mauston will head to Westfield next Thursday for a conference dual meet.

120 – J.Dolata (AF) TF 20-5 over J.Maguire (M)

126 A.Schroeder (M) Win via FFT

132 Z. Presley (AF) Fall :55 over J.Whitney (M)

138 V.Bellock (M) Fall 4:43 over I.Williams (AF)

145 K.Wiseman (AF) Fall 3:27 over H.Goodman (M)

152 B.Dolata (M Fall over B.Wilson (AF)

160 D.Robinson (M) Win via FFT

170 R.Martinez Dec 9-4 over J.Wallner (AF)

182 A.Kujawa (AF) Fall 2:21 over D.Hoehn (M)

195 J.Kniprath (AF) Win via FFT

220 K.Yates (M) Win via FFT

285 S.Billington (AF) Win via FFT

106 Cole Docken (AF) Fall over H.Hinninger (M)

113 Connor Docken (AF) Win via FFT

Source: WRJC.com





