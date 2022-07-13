Adams-Friendship Blanks Royall in Woodside Baseball League Game

Adams-Friendship blanked Royall 10-0 Tuesday evening in a Woodside Baseball League game. Adams-Friendships Zander Klaus tossed a 2 hit shutout in the victory. Adams-Friendship built an 8-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a bases clearing double by Preston Wampler. Tyrus WIldes and Seth Brandau had the lone hits for Royall who also fell 5-2 to Ithaca Tuesday night.

